Sherman lakes chosen for walleye experiments
Two Iron County lakes have been selected for an experiment researchers hope will lead to stopping the decline of walleye populations across the state of Wisconsin. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Zach Lawson said he was notified March 20 McDermott Lake and Sandy Beach Lake in the town of Sherman were selected for a five-year experiment conducted by the DNR, University of Wisconsin's Center for Limnology and the Cooperative Fisheries Research Unit at UW-Stevens Point.
