Sherman lakes chosen for walleye expe...

Sherman lakes chosen for walleye experiments

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Daily Globe

Two Iron County lakes have been selected for an experiment researchers hope will lead to stopping the decline of walleye populations across the state of Wisconsin. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Zach Lawson said he was notified March 20 McDermott Lake and Sandy Beach Lake in the town of Sherman were selected for a five-year experiment conducted by the DNR, University of Wisconsin's Center for Limnology and the Cooperative Fisheries Research Unit at UW-Stevens Point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stevens Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
News A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14) Mar 2 Graduating Phart 60
Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09) Mar 1 Karlosali49 31
News Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd... Feb '17 cafegirl 1
Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08) Jan '17 LauraP 137
News Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07) Nov '16 ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016 15
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 2
See all Stevens Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stevens Point Forum Now

Stevens Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stevens Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Stevens Point, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,843,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC