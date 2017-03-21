She Loves Me Will Waft Into The Marriott Theatre This Spring
Set against the lavish backdrop of a 1930s Hungarian perfume shop, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy gem, SHE LOVES ME, continues The Marriott Theatre 's 2017 Season, running April 26 through June 18, 2017 with a press opening on Wednesday, May 3 at 8 p.m. at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Based on Miklos Laszlo 's play, Parfumerie, which then became the inspiration for the Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan box office hit, You've Got Mail, SHE LOVES ME features a soaring score by Tony Award-winning composers Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick , and book by Joe Masteroff .
