Schimel Faces Questions on 3M, Rape Kits Thursday, March 30

Under the court settlement reached in November, 3M Corp. agreed to make $665,000 in upgrades at two plants in Wausau, while the state opted not to seek fines against the company. During a Joint Finance Committee hearing on Wednesday, state Rep. Katrina Shankland questioned the message that action could send to other companies, who may decide to cut costs by violating laws until they are caught.

