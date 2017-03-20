Samurai Sword Attacker Gets 17 Years
A 32-year-old Stevens Point man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison Friday for attacking another man with a samurai sword. Joshua Bella was found guilty of breaking into John Richart's home on May 1, 2014, and stabbing him three times with the sword.
