Pot for pets: Owners treat sick animals with cannabis
As more states legalize marijuana for humans, more pet owners are giving medical-cannabis products to their furry companions to treat a range of ailments, including arthritis, anxiety, seizures and cancer. But veterinarians say there isn't enough scientific data to show that cannabis is safe and effective for treating animals.
