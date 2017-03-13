Oneida County finalizes solid waste supervisor job description

The Oneida County Public Works/Solid Waste Committee, from left, Sonny Paszak, Robb Jensen, interim solid waste supervisor Lisa Jolin, highway commissioner Bruce Stefonek and Mike Timmons, finalized its job description for the solid waste supervisor at a meeting on Thursday morning, March 9. The Oneida County Public Works/Solid Waste Committee finally nailed down a job description for the solid waste supervisor position at its meeting on Thursday morning. This will be the third time the position will be posted since November.

