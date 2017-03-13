Oneida County finalizes solid waste s...

Oneida County finalizes solid waste supervisor job description

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Lakeland Times

The Oneida County Public Works/Solid Waste Committee, from left, Sonny Paszak, Robb Jensen, interim solid waste supervisor Lisa Jolin, highway commissioner Bruce Stefonek and Mike Timmons, finalized its job description for the solid waste supervisor at a meeting on Thursday morning, March 9. The Oneida County Public Works/Solid Waste Committee finally nailed down a job description for the solid waste supervisor position at its meeting on Thursday morning. This will be the third time the position will be posted since November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stevens Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
News A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14) Mar 2 Graduating Phart 60
Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09) Mar 1 Karlosali49 31
News Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd... Feb 21 cafegirl 1
Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08) Jan '17 LauraP 137
News Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07) Nov '16 ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016 15
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 2
See all Stevens Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stevens Point Forum Now

Stevens Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stevens Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Stevens Point, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC