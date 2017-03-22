New Apartments Approved in Stevens PointTuesday, March 21STEVENS...

New Apartments Approved in Stevens Po...

New Apartments Approved in Stevens Point

A $2.5 million rental complex will be constructed in Stevens Point after all, despite resistance from the city's Plan Commission. The full City Council voted 7-4 to approve the conditional use permit for Amherst-based Blenker Companies Inc. to build townhouse apartment buildings along with a new office site for engineering firm Point of Beginning east of The Store gas station on Badger Avenue.

