Lights out at Statue of Liberty for several hours
The famed The Statue of Liberty was temporarily in the dark Tuesday night after what a spokesman calls an "unplanned outage." The outage sparked conversation on social media that perhaps it was done deliberately for Wednesday's "A Day Without Women" protest of economic and social inequality.
