Lawmakers hope hemp legalization will...

Lawmakers hope hemp legalization will boost state economy

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

A group of Wisconsin legislators are working to pass a bill that would legalize the production of industrial hemp, a form of cannabis used in paper, food, textiles, medicine and construction materials. State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, and Rep. Jesse Kremer, R-Kewaskum, the authors of the bipartisan bill , said the reintroduction of industrial hemp to Wisconsin "will do wonders " for the state's economy and farmers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stevens Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
News A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14) Mar 2 Graduating Phart 60
Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09) Mar 1 Karlosali49 31
News Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd... Feb 21 cafegirl 1
Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08) Jan '17 LauraP 137
News Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07) Nov '16 ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016 15
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 2
See all Stevens Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stevens Point Forum Now

Stevens Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stevens Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Stevens Point, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC