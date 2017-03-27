Lake Michigan Fisheries Forum set to discuss Green Bay fisheries, organization's governance
Highlights of the Green Bay fishery and other updates on Lake Michigan will be shared by leaders from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources at the April 8 meeting of the Lake Michigan Fisheries Forum. The agenda includes presentations by DNR fisheries biologists Tammie Paoli and Steve Hogler as well as by Dan Isermann, an assistant professor of fisheries and water resources at UW-Stevens Point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar 1
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb '17
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC