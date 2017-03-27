Kaminski Faces Hate Crime ChargeSaturday, March 25STEVENS POINT, Wi...
STEVENS POINT, Wi The man accused of firing a gun in the direction of his Hmong neighbor in Junction City will face hate crime enhancers when he appears in court on Monday. 80 Year old Henry Kaminski was taken into custody after a prolonged standoff with authorities at his Junction City home on March 6th.
