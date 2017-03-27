James Albertson Remembered at UW-Stevens PointWednesday, March...

James Albertson Remembered at UW-Stev...

James Albertson Remembered at UW-Stevens Point

Wednesday Mar 22

James Albertson was the President of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point from 1962-1967. During the Vietnam War, Albertson led a mission of 8 educators to Vietnam to study their educational system and to try and better it.

