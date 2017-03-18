Hmong march tackles hate in Stevens Point
Dozens of people headed to downtown Stevens Point on Saturday calling on Portage County Louis Molepske to charge a Junction City man with a hate crime. This all comes almost two weeks after 80-year-old Henry Kaminski fired shots outside his home when he became aggressive toward his Hmong neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar 1
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb 21
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC