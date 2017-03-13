Hmong Community Stands Up to Hate Sunday, March 12
After a racially driven crime in Junction City against a man's Hmong neighbor and an anonymous letter sent to Rep. Katrina Shankland asking her to deport all Hmong people, the Hmong community came together in Stevens Point Saturday night. Bruce Thao was the Keynote Speaker at the event and told Newsline 9 he believes being able to talk about issues like this is the key to getting past them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|A toilet brush for a grad gift? Mom wants teach... (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Graduating Phart
|60
|Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09)
|Mar 1
|Karlosali49
|31
|Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd...
|Feb 21
|cafegirl
|1
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC