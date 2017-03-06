A $15,000 tantrum Friday, March 3

STEVENS POINT, WI A Stevens Point man went on a temper-tantrum, breaking windows and throwing furniture and breaking plates at a home he was visiting on Friday. A police report says the incident caused $15,000 in damage.

