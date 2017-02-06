Top Influential Factors Impacting 2017 Travel Insurance - Lodging
STEVENS POINT, Wis.-Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection's second annual benchmark white paper report released today identifies a potential 4.9 percent increase for travel insurance sales to Americans traveling this year. The report uses surveys and a predictive global-travel model to produce its findings, which reveal that 36 percent of consumers expect to buy more travel insurance in 2017, and nearly 61% of travel agents predict that 2017 will be a better year for travel insurance.
