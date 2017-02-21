Shankland: Senate Groundwater Bill Wo...

Shankland: Senate Groundwater Bill Won't Cut It

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

A potential solution from state legislators in the battle for groundwater rights in Portage and Wood Counties isn't going far enough, according to one Stevens Point representative. The bill in the State Senate removes the requirement for owners of high-capacity wells to have them re-examined by the DNR if they have to be repaired or replaced, but also calls for a water study in regions of central and southern Wisconsin to advise lawmakers how to proceed with potential regulation of wells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stevens Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Second Arrest Made in Plover Armed RobberyTuesd... Tue cafegirl 1
Review: Jim Laabs Music Super Store (Jun '09) Feb 18 Carl 30
Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08) Jan '17 LauraP 137
News Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07) Nov '16 ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016 15
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
News Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana Oct '16 tim 1
See all Stevens Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stevens Point Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Portage County was issued at February 23 at 8:35AM CST

Stevens Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stevens Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Stevens Point, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC