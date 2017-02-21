Shankland: Senate Groundwater Bill Won't Cut It

A potential solution from state legislators in the battle for groundwater rights in Portage and Wood Counties isn't going far enough, according to one Stevens Point representative. The bill in the State Senate removes the requirement for owners of high-capacity wells to have them re-examined by the DNR if they have to be repaired or replaced, but also calls for a water study in regions of central and southern Wisconsin to advise lawmakers how to proceed with potential regulation of wells.

