Portage County clerk of court resigns...

Portage County clerk of court resigns; no reason cited

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WAOW

After five years, the Portage County clerk of courts has resigned, becoming the fifth administrator in the county to resign since September. Patricia Baker's letter of resignation didn't say why she was stepping down but indicated how grateful she was to have the opportunity to serve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stevens Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08) Jan 14 LauraP 137
News Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07) Nov '16 ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016 15
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
News Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana Oct '16 tim 1
News College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Stevens Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stevens Point Forum Now

Stevens Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stevens Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Stevens Point, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC