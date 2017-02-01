Portage County clerk of court resigns; no reason cited
After five years, the Portage County clerk of courts has resigned, becoming the fifth administrator in the county to resign since September. Patricia Baker's letter of resignation didn't say why she was stepping down but indicated how grateful she was to have the opportunity to serve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan 14
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana
|Oct '16
|tim
|1
|College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC