Plover business robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning, suspect arrested
The Moto Mart Gas Station in Plover was robbed at gunpoint around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Plover Police Department. Police said a white male wearing dark clothing displayed a handgun and demanded cash at the business on Plover Road.
