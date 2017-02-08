Pay raises continue for WIAA execs

Pay raises continue for WIAA execs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Door Reminder

Pay raises continue for WIAA executives Six-figure earners received 3 to 4 percent raises, new tax filings show Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://post.cr/2kP04VY The tourney logo silhouettes the net on the Resch Center scoreboard March 9, 2016, as the WIAA State GIrls Basketball tourney is set to begin. STEVENS POINT - The six-figure paychecks of Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association executives continued to grow last year despite a slump in revenue, tax filings released this week show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stevens Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08) Jan 14 LauraP 137
News Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07) Nov '16 ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016 15
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
News Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana Oct '16 tim 1
News College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Stevens Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stevens Point Forum Now

Stevens Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stevens Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Stevens Point, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,146 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC