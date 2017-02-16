New Cancer Center Opens in Stevens Point Tuesday, February 14
The Marshfield Clinic System's director of cancer care services is Dr. Adedayo Onitilo, and he says the new center got high marks on it's busy first day since it was designed to be patient-friendly. "It had the patient in mind when we designed the facility, so it's not just the structure but also the function, that we have built into this facility," Onitilo said.
