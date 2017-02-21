More
CoVantage Credit Union is moving up, literally as well as figuratively. At the credit union's 64th annual meeting Wednesday, President Charlie Zanayed announced that CoVantage will add a third story to its downtown Antigo headquarters, sharing plans that he stressed were very preliminary for the work.
