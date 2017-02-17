Lottery winner comes forward Friday, ...

Lottery winner comes forward Friday, February 17

STEVENS POINT, WI The winner of a big Badger Five lottery jackpot came forward yesterday. Johnnie Wilson of Stevens Point claimed a $187,000 jackpot from the Tuesday, February 14 Badger Five drawing.

