Industrial hemp could be poised for comeback in Wisconsin
Could industrial hemp be a viable crop for Wisconsin farmers? It was in the past, and now some state lawmakers think it could be again. Legislation from state Representative Jesse Kremer and state Senator Patrick Testin legalize production of the versatile crop, with permits issued by the state Ag Department.
