Education Brief

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,480 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 are given the highest honors designation.
