Crash Kills One in Stevens PointMonday, February 6STEVENS POINT, WI...

One person was killed in a 2-car crash Sunday night, according to the Stevens Point Police Department and WAOW Newsline 9. The crash happened on Main Street near Michigan Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Assistant Chief Tom Zenner said it was a rear-end crash, but not indicate which vehicle's occupant was killed. One other person has sustained minor injuries.

