Council President Stands Against Bathroom Funds

The city of Stevens Point has set aside just under $373,000 for the reconstruction of the public bathrooms at Pfiffner Pioneer Park, but not without objection. Common Council President Mike Phillips, also a member of the city's Finance Committee, tried to convince his fellow alders one more time to vote against the funding, saying that a significant amount could be devoted to other areas in the city.

