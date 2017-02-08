Bluejay wrestlers land in 5th at WVC ...

Bluejay wrestlers land in 5th at WVC meet

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Merrill Foto News

Saturday morning, the Bluejay wrestlers stamped their regular season with a 5th place finish at the Wisconsin Valley Conference meet in Stevens Point. Finishing the day with 137.5 points, the guys finished ahead of Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau-East , trailing 4th place Stevens Point by 22 points .

