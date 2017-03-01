Arrests Get Physical in Downtown Stevens Point

Two Stevens Point men are facing charges for allegedly verbally abusing police officers and striking a squad car on a night downtown. 25-year-old Jamal Khiry Krause-Simmons and 22-year-old Alexander Louis Schmidt flagged down a police officer on the night of February 17th because they couldn't get past a bouncer at a tavern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.