Arrests Get Physical in Downtown Stevens Point
Two Stevens Point men are facing charges for allegedly verbally abusing police officers and striking a squad car on a night downtown. 25-year-old Jamal Khiry Krause-Simmons and 22-year-old Alexander Louis Schmidt flagged down a police officer on the night of February 17th because they couldn't get past a bouncer at a tavern.
