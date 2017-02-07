An Evening of Chocolate Decadence: PJ's SentryWorld
On February 9th, residents in Central Wisconsin will chorale for chocolate at PJ's Sentry World in Stevens Point. The Evening of Chocolate Decadence features Kochie's Cookies, Polito's Pizza, Cottage Cafe and Bakery, and half of a dozen other businesses and caterers providing food and sweet treats for the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan 14
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana
|Oct '16
|tim
|1
|College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC