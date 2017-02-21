$40,000 Drug Bust in Shawano County
He's one of eight people suspected in the drug ring that covers several states across the midwest, two of them being Calvin W. Berndt, 22, of Stevens Point, and Joshua M. Natzke, 24, of Shawano. According to investigators, Hofman was using an extraction machine to process THC oil that was 75% pure.
