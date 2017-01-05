UW-Stevens Point suspends men's baske...

UW-Stevens Point suspends men's basketball coach for "major" violations of NCAA rules

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men's basketball coach Bob Semling has been suspended for the remainder of the 2016-17 season amidst what the university calls one of the most severe punishments for an NCAA rules violation in the history of Division III athletics. The university has also imposed a postseason ban on the program for this season, including both the WIAC and NCAA tournaments.

