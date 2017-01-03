Town Hall on Violent Sex Offender Rel...

Town Hall on Violent Sex Offender Release in Alban

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Portage County officials continue to build their argument to keep another violent sex offender from being relocated to the Town of Alban. The release hearing for offender Jason Staves has been pushed back to February 10th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stevens Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07) Nov '16 ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016 15
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
News Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana Oct '16 tim 1
News College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08) Aug '16 Jkjrg416 134
Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Stevens Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stevens Point Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Portage County was issued at January 10 at 1:49PM CST

Stevens Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stevens Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Stevens Point, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,337 • Total comments across all topics: 277,780,862

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC