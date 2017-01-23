Stevens Point woman to stand trial in...

Stevens Point woman to stand trial in nearly $100,000 embezzlement

Monday Jan 23

A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from her employer over two years gave up her right to a preliminary hearing Monday, according to online Portage County court records. Suzanne Bertz is charged with six felony counts of theft in a business setting in writing unauthorized checks to herself between 2013 and 2015, the criminal complaint said.

