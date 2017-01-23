Stevens Point woman to stand trial in nearly $100,000 embezzlement
A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from her employer over two years gave up her right to a preliminary hearing Monday, according to online Portage County court records. Suzanne Bertz is charged with six felony counts of theft in a business setting in writing unauthorized checks to herself between 2013 and 2015, the criminal complaint said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan 14
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana
|Oct '16
|tim
|1
|College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC