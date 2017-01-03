Stevens Point Names Interim Public Works DirectorTuesday, January...
Mayor Mike Wiza and the city of Stevens Point council members named an interim Public Works Director at last night's special council meeting. "Director Lemke is currently our Public Utilities Director," said Wiza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana
|Oct '16
|tim
|1
|College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Aug '16
|Jkjrg416
|134
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC