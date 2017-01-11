Stevens Point Adds Online Tax PaymentMonday, January 9STEVENS POINT,...
The city has had this option in the past, but it wasn't nearly as easy to use according to Comptroller Treasurer Corey Ladick. Taxpayers can use their bank account or a credit or debit card, but using plastic will come with a 2.35% extra charge, something Ladick says isn't avoidable because of transaction fees from card companies.
