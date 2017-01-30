More
While the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point doesn't have any students studying in the seven countries temporarily banned for travel, professors are still concerned. "I have many friends and colleagues who are either Muslim, or Middle Eastern, or both," said UWSP Middle East history professor Edgar Francis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan 14
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana
|Oct '16
|tim
|1
|College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC