Marshfield School Board Meets on New ...

Marshfield School Board Meets on New Athletic Facilities Thursday,...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Marshfield school officials are starting to get a better sense of how much new and improved athletic facilities would cost, and how they could be done in phases over a period of years. Wednesday night, The Marshfield Board of Education heard from John Kneer from the Rettler Corporation of Stevens Point, who's been working on a plan to add and improve both indoor and outdoor athletic facilities in the district--including a new multi-use football and track stadium at the high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stevens Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08) Jan 14 LauraP 137
News Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07) Nov '16 ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016 15
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
News Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana Oct '16 tim 1
News College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Stevens Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stevens Point Forum Now

Stevens Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stevens Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Stevens Point, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC