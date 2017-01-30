Jury convicts Stevens Point man in samurai sword attack
For a second day Monday, a Portage County jury failed to reached a verdict for a Stevens Point man charged with attacking another man with samurai sword. Joshua Bella is accused in breaking into John Richart's home on May1, 2014, and stabbing him three times with the sword.
