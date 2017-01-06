Judge threat has Stevens Point arsoni...

Judge threat has Stevens Point arsonist facing more prison time

Friday Jan 6 Read more: WAOW

A Stevens Point man sentenced to 15 years in prison for burning down his apartment in 2014 faces more prison time after he pleaded no contest Friday to threatening in a letter to kill the judge who sentenced him, according to online Portage County court records. In a plea deal, Roy Strait, 42, pleaded no contest to one count of battery or threat to a judge and a second count was dismissed, court records said.

