Judge threat has Stevens Point arsonist facing more prison time

A Stevens Point man sentenced to 15 years in prison for burning down his apartment in 2014 faces more prison time after he pleaded no contest Friday to threatening in a letter to kill the judge who sentenced him, according to online Portage County court records. In a plea deal, Roy Strait, 42, pleaded no contest to one count of battery or threat to a judge and a second count was dismissed, court records said.

