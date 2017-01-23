HR investigation being reviewed Friday, January 13
The Langlade County Sheriff's Department is reviewing the results of an investigation into a former human resources director who came under fire by the former sheriff. HR Director RJ Weitz resigned in November and committed suicide at his home in Stevens Point on December 29th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Jan 14
|LauraP
|137
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana
|Oct '16
|tim
|1
|College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC