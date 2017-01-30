Horseshoes & Hand Grenades Headed to ...

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades Headed to the Fox Theatre This Spring

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

In 2010, the five Wisconsinites that make up Horseshoes & Hand Grenades found themselves in a living room in the college town of Stevens Point, WI, holding acoustic instruments and enjoying a hodgepodge of fermented beverages. Music and revelry ensued that evening and, while many of the party guests eventually bid their goodbye well into the morning hours, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades wasn't ready to let the get-together fade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stevens Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08) Jan 14 LauraP 137
News Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07) Nov '16 ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016 15
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
News Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana Oct '16 tim 1
News College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Stevens Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stevens Point Forum Now

Stevens Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stevens Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Stevens Point, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,075 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC