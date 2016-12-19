Wisconsin protesters brave cold to oppose Trump

Protesters braved sub-zero wind chills outside Wisconsin's state Capitol on Monday to protest against Donald Trump and urge 10 Republican Electoral College members to "vote your conscience" and cast a ballot against the president-elect. The protests, both inside the Capitol and outside where the temperature hovered around zero, came hours before Wisconsin's presidential electors were to gather in a fourth floor hearing room to officially award the state's 10 electoral votes to Trump.

