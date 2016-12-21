United Cooperative President and CEO David Cramer Receives 'Cooperative Builder Award'
United Cooperative President and CEO David Cramer was honored on Monday, Nov. 14, by Cooperative Network with the "Cooperative Builder Award" at its Annual Meeting held in Stevens Point, Wis. Pictured here is David Cramer and the United Cooperative Leadership Team.
