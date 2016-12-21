Stevens Point City Council Discusses N.D. Pipeline
The conversation about the North Dakota Access Pipeline continues on and has now made it's way all the way to Stevens Point. Mayor Mike Wiza invited Brewster Johnson and Zack Jones, both students at UW-Stevens Point, to come and talk about a proposed resolution at Monday night's city council meeting.
