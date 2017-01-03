Shankland Appointed to Finance CommitteeSaturday, December 31MADISON, ...
Rep. Katrina Shankland has been appointed to the Joint Committee on Finance by Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca. She'll have direct input on the state budget for 2017-2019 when the new legislative session begins on Tuesday, January 3rd.
