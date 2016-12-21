Report: Skyward to hire more workers Monday, December 12
STEVENS POINT, WI Skyward, the educational software company based in Stevens Point, is planning to add 60 new jobs in the new year. USA Today-Wisconsin reports that about half of the jobs will be for software developers.
