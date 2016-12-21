Red Kettle Public Safety Challenge on Saturday
The biggest day of the Red Kettle Campaign for the Salvation Army of Portage County comes tomorrow with the annual Public Safety Challenge. Police and first responders will be taking over bell ringing at locations in Stevens Point and Plover Saturday to compete and raise the most money for the Salvation Army.
