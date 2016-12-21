Portage County Red Kettle Campaign Numbers

Brant Bergeron is a member of the planning committee for the Red Kettle Campaign in Portage County and was proud to announce how much money they made in donations this year. "The Red Kettle Committee of Portage County is very pleased to report that as of four o'clock on Christmas Eve when our Red Kettle Campaign ended for 2016, we had collected over one hundred and sixty-eight thousand dollars," he said.

