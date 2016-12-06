Jesse McCartney set to perform at UWS...

Jesse McCartney set to perform at UWSP in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: WAOW

He will perform at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on January 27th at the Laird Room in the Dreyfus University Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th, for $20 plus service fees until December 23, $25 plus fees after and $30 the day of the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stevens Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07) Nov '16 ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016 15
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
News Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana Oct '16 tim 1
News College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08) Aug '16 Jkjrg416 134
Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Stevens Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stevens Point Forum Now

Stevens Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stevens Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Stevens Point, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,929

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC